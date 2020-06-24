Man City’s injured Aguero to fly to Barcelona to see specialist

LONDON: Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero will fly to Barcelona to have a specialist look at his knee after he picked up an injury in Monday’s 5-0 win over Burnley, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.
Aguero was fouled in the box by Burnley defender Ben Mee and the Argentina international went down clutching his knee before he was withdrawn with Gabriel Jesus coming on as a substitute.
City boss Pep Guardiola said after the game he feared Aguero could miss the rest of the season and revealed the 32-year-old had been struggling with a knee problem the past few weeks.
“Sergio Aguero suffered damage to his left knee in the 5-0 win over Burnley on Monday evening,” the club said in a statement https://www.mancity.com/news/mens/sergio-aguero-injury-update-63728514.
“The striker will now travel to Barcelona to see Dr Ramon Cugat for further examination.”
While second-placed City’s chances of reducing the 20-point gap to league leaders Liverpool are slim with eight games to go, a long-term absence for Aguero will leave Guardiola short of strikers when the Champions League resumes.
City lead 2-1 against Real Madrid from the away leg of their last-16 match and are hoping to reach August’s ‘Final Eight’ of the competition in Lisbon.
