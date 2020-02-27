Manang enter Dharan final

SANTOSH KAFLE

Dharan, February 26

Three-time champions NOC Manang Marshyangdi Club defeated United Kurseong Club 2-0 and advanced to the final of the 22nd Budhasubba Tuborg Gold Cup here at the Dharan Stadium today.

Bimal Rana and Dayanand Singh scored one goal each for MMC on either half of the first semi-final match. Rana put MMC ahead in the 19th minute with a brilliant header following a free kick from skipper Kamal Shrestha.

Singh sealed the victory in dying moments of the match when he collected a pass from Ranjan Bista and slammed home from close. The goal was adjudged the best goal of the match and Singh earned Rs 5,000. Singh, who had netted two goals against Belbari Football Club, took his personal tally to three to be level with San Miguel Machhindra Club’s Bimal Gharti Magar.

The visiting side put MMC under pressure in the second half but they failed to find the back of the nets. Asis Dewan of Kurseong was named the man of the match and he received Rs 15,000. The best chance of Kurseong came in the 53rd minute but MMC goalkeeper Deep Karki stood firm. Karki punched back Dewan’s dangerous cross before denying Ganesh Limbu with a brilliant save in rebound.

On Thursday, five-time winners Nepal Police Club will play against Qatar Airways Martyrs Memorial A Division League champions Machhindra Club in the second semi-final match. The final is slated for Saturday. Top two sides will receive one million rupees and Rs 500,000 respectively.

