Manang hammer NRT, climb to third place

Himalayan News Service

Lalitpur, February 9

Anjan Bista scored a brace as NOC Manang Marshyangdi Club defeated New Road Team 4-1 in the Qatar Airways Martyrs Memorial A Division League here at the ANFA Complex grounds today.

With the win, the defending champions MMC moved to third place with 22 points, while NRT remained at the seventh place with 15 points, tied with Sankata Club. After the 11th round, Tribhuvan Army Club lead the standing with 26 points, while San Miguel Machhindra Club are second with 25. Ruslan Three Star Club are fourth with 20 points, followed by Prabhu Jawalakhel Youth Club (18) and Nepal Police Club (17).

With two rounds remaining, NIBL Friends Club are at the ninth position with 14 points, while Chyasal Youth Club are next with 12 points. Yeti Himalayan Sherpa Club have 10 points, while Brigade Boys Club (eight), Nepal APF Mahindra Football Team (five) and Saraswoti Youth Club (four) are struggling to avoid relegation.

In the last match of the 11th round, Bimal Rana opened the scoring in the 35th minute following an acute pass from Kamal Shrestha, while Anjan Bista converted from the spot after NRT defender AndreThierry Biyik Biyik brought him down inside penalty box in 43rd minute to make it 2-0 before half time. Bista netted his second goal of the match in the 65th minute when he slammed home following a pass from Vidal Luis Chissano.

Sakal Regmi pulled one back for NRT with a scorcher in the 89th minute before MMC’s Dayananda Singh collected a pass from Chissano to complete the scoring in the fourth minute of the injury time. Anjan Bista of MMC was named the Kelme man of the match.

A version of this article appears in print on February 10, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook