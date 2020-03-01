Manang win Budhasubba Gold Cup crown

SANTOSH KAFLE

Dharan, February 29

NOC Manang Marshyangdi Club defeated Nepal Police Club 3-1 to win the title of the 22nd Budhasubba Tuborg Gold Cup here at the Dharan Stadium today.

Dayananda Singh, Nishan Limbu and Bimal Rana scored one goal each for Manang, while Bhola Silwal netted the consolation goal for five-time champions NPC. With their fourth title, MMC earned one million rupees, while NPC got Rs 500,000.

Singh put Manang ahead in the 11th minute when he capitalised on miscommunication between NPC defender Suman Subedi and goalkeeper Sanjeev Shrestha. Singh snatched the ball from Shrestha when he tried to beat him instead of clearing after taking a back pass from Subedi and the striker fired home to score his fourth goal of the tournament.

Limbu doubled the tally in the 49th minute following a cross from Anjan Bista before NPC pulled one back from the spot in the 65th minute.

Pujan Uparkoti handled the ball inside the box and Silwal converted the resulting penalty.

Bimal Rana put the issue beyond doubt with a goal in the third minute of the injury time.

MMC’s Anjan Bista was named the man of the match and he earned Rs 15,000, while Bimal Rana’s goal was adjudged the best goal and he got Rs 5,000. MMC’s Suraj BK was declared the player of the tournament and he got Dio scooter, while his teammate Dayananda Singh bagged the highest scorer’s award along with Rs 35,000.

Likewise, MMC trio Ashok Maskey, Pujan Uparkoti and Fuja Tope were named the best goalkeeper, midfielder and coach respectively, while NPC duo Suman Subedi and Jumanu Rai were declared the best defender and striker respectively.

The five best individuals received Rs 25,000 each. Dharan FC’s Rishav Maskey was adjudged the emerging players and he earned Rs 10,000.

A total of eight teams took part in the tournament organised by Dharan FC. Chief Minister of Province-1 Sherdhan Rai, President of All Nepal Football Association Karma Tsering Sherpa and Dharan FC President Kishor Rai among others handed over the prizes to the winners.

A version of this article appears in print on March 01, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

