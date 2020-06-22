Manchester City will be fighting for title next season: Guardiola

Manager Pep Guardiola says Manchester City “have ideas” for improving the side in the transfer market and will be ready to halt Liverpool’s bid for back-to-back Premier League titles.
Liverpool need five points to be sure of their first English league crown in three decades and dethrone City, who have won the title in the last two seasons.
“Liverpool will remain the strong team they are but when we retained the title we were the first to do it for 10 years, so you know how difficult it is to do that,” Guardiola was quoted as saying by the BBC.
“Out of the last nine (domestic) trophies we’ve fought for, we’ve won eight. That is not bad and I think next season we’ll do it again.
“There’s not been much wrong with what we’ve done in terms of points and performances. We have ideas for the transfer market, then next season we will prepare to fight again.”
City take on Burnley later on Monday and defeat for Guardiola’s side would mean Liverpool can seal the title with a win over Crystal Palace on Wednesday.
Kathmandu, June 20 Organisers of ‘Enough Is Enough’ movement today said they were alarmed by, and condemn, the recent acts of caste and gender-based violence that have taken place in some quarantine facilities and surrounding communities. “We call on the government to act urgently to del Read More...
TULSA: President Donald Trump launched his comeback rally Saturday by defining the upcoming election as a stark choice between national heritage and left-wing radicalism. But his intended show of political force amid a pandemic featured thousands of empty seats and new coronavirus cases on his own c Read More...
NEPALGUNJ: With the arrival of monsoon, Rapti River has started to swell sending signs of danger flying in and around the area. The two days of continuous rainfall led to the rising of river water above the danger level on Saturday evening, exposing various settlements to risk of flooding. Pro Read More...
Kathmandu, June 21 A Nepali family performs yog-aasans at their residence on International Yoga Day in Kathmandu, Nepal on Sunday, June 21, 2020. The International Yoga Day is celebrated annually on June 21. However, this year no public event was organised due to the Covid-19-related restricti Read More...
KATHMANDU: Indian minister for roads and transport V.K Singh said on Saturday that China lost at least 40 soldiers in a clash with India at their disputed border last week. Singh was also India's Chief of Army Staff from 31 March 2010 – 31 May 2012. On the other hand, Chinese authorities have n Read More...
NEW YORK: Rahul Gandhi's twin girls were born dangerously premature, with a slim chance they would have normal lives after barely surviving birth eight years ago. “They eventually came home and beat those odds,” said the 40-year-old father, who treasures the time he's had to discover new face Read More...
BEIJING: China plans to establish a special bureau in Hong Kong to investigate and prosecute crimes considered threatening to national security, according to details of a controversial new national security law Beijing is imposing on the semi-autonomous territory. In addition, bodies in all Hong Read More...
Kathmandu, June 21 The annular eclipse as seen from Kathmandu on Sunday. The celestial event, which was annular at some places of the world allowing enthusiasts a view of the Ring of Fire, offered a partial view for most parts of Nepal. Photo: Skanda Gautam/THT Read More...