LALITPUR: Divine Boys Union Club and Madhyapur Youth Association played a goalless draw in the Martyrs Memorial B Division League here at the ANFA Complex grounds on Sunday.

Sachin Shrestha of Boys Union Club was adjudged the man of the match and he earned Rs 5,000. Boys Union accumulated seven points from four matches and moved to fourth position, while Madhyapur were able to open their accounts with the point they earned from the match. MYA had faced defeats in their previous three matches.

Khumaltar are at the top of the table on superior goal difference after being tied on nine points with neighbours Satdobato Youth Club, while Around The Himalayas Bansbari Club are at the third position with eight points.

A version of this article appears in print on March 09, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

