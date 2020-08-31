Masterful Morgan leads England to victory in record chase v Pakistan

MANCHESTER: Captain Eoin Morgan belted a blistering half-century as England chased down a record target at Old Trafford to beat Pakistan by five wickets in the second Twenty20 international on Sunday.
Pakistan posted 195 for four in their 20 overs on a flat wicket, but the home side completed their victory with five balls to spare and a take 1-0 lead in the three-match series.
Morgan blasted 66 from 33 balls to secure the win in what is the highest chase in any form of 20-over cricket at Old Trafford.
Jonny Bairstow (44 from 24 balls) and Tom Banton (20 from 16 balls) got their side off to a fast start with an opening stand of 66 in 38 deliveries, but when they fell in consecutive balls to spinner Shadab Khan (3-34), the home side appeared to wobble.
But Morgan and Dawid Malan (54 not out in 36 balls) led the counter-attack and accelerated as their third-wicket partnership grew, finishing with 112 in 62 balls before the skipper was caught in the deep with the side still needing 18 runs to win.
Pakistan also got their runs at the top of the order as opener Babar Azam smashed 56 from 44 balls in an opening stand of 72 with Fakhar Zaman (36 from 22 balls).
Number three Mohammad Hafeez carried on that momentum with a blistering assault on the home bowlers, who struggled to find the right length and too often dropped too short, exposing the square boundaries.
Hafeez struck four sixes in his 69 from 36 balls before offering a simple catch to Morgan at cover.
The pick of the England bowlers was leg-spinner Adil Rashid, who recorded figures of 2-32 as he picked up the wickets of both openers.
The third and final match in the series will be at the same venue on Tuesday. The first match was abandoned due to rain.
KATHMANDU: Ministry of Health and Population, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus infection from across the country. As of today, 682,343 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried out wherein 12,717 samples were tested in the last Read More...
KATHMANDU: Fourteen more fatalities from coronavirus infection have been reported from across the country in the past 24 hours. Four females and ten males passed away from the disease as per the Health Ministry’s latest report. This is the highest number of fatalities reported on a single-da Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal Association of Tour Operators (NATO) has called upon Government of Nepal to bring forth a plan to save 1.05 million jobs in the COVID-19 hit tourism industry, that are in danger of being lost, some permanently. Compared to other sectors affected by the pandemic, tourism stands ou Read More...
NEW YORK: Novak Djokovic kept his unbeaten streak in 2020 alive as he survived a terrible start to defeat Milos Raonic 1-6 6-3 6-4 in the final of the Western & Southern Open on Saturday. The 17-time Grand Slam winner fended off Raonic's mighty serve to extend his 2020 winning run to 23-0, Read More...
KATHMANDU: On the occasion of the International Day of the Disappeared 2020, the Victims' Associations and Human Rights Organisations urged the government to take initiative for an end to continuing delays in justice for conflict victims. Issuing a press statement today, various organisations ur Read More...
KATHMANDU: The last tweet posted from Black Panther actor Chadwick Boseman's Twitter account has become the most-liked tweet ever. According to ANI, the social media platform at 2:09 am on August 30 confirmed that the tweet shared by his team, announcing Boseman's death, is the most-liked tweet Read More...
KATHMANDU: K-pop superband BTS have been chosen as MTV UK’s Hottest Summer Superstar for the second consecutive year. On August 29 local time, MTV UK announced through their official website that BTS had won their annual Hottest Summer Superstars 2020 poll this year, according to Soompi. Wit Read More...
KATHMANDU: BTS's Jimin has earned plaudits from the Head of Social Media and Media Monitoring of the World Health Organisation for wearing a face mask during dance practice. Allkpop reports that on August 29, Sari Setiogi Griberg, WHO's Head of Social Media and Media Monitoring at WHO Headquarter Read More...