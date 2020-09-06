Mbappe magic gives France gritty 1-0 win over Sweden

STOCKHOLM: A slice of luck and a moment of individual brilliance during a mazy run from Kylian Mbappe gave France a gritty 1-0 win away to Sweden in their Nations League A Group 3 clash on Saturday with Antoine Griezmann even missing a last-minute penalty.
France coach Didier Deschamps tried a new 3-4-1-2 system but the Swedes, promoted to the competition’s top tier after their group victory last year, frustrated the world champions for the first 40 minutes until Mbappe proved to be the difference.
The 21-year-old Paris St Germain striker got a fortunate bounce off a defender’s legs as he danced through the right side of the Swedish defence before beating goalkeeper Robin Olsen from a very tight angle at his near post.
With the clock ticking towards 90 minutes, Sweden winger Emil Forsberg forced a fine save from Hugo Lloris and Marcus Berg thumped a shot that was deflected wide for a corner that the hosts could not capitalise on as France held firm.
Anthony Martial, who was in the French squad for the first time since March 2018 and came on in the second half for Mbappe, was brought down by Victor Lindelof for a late penalty.
However, Griezmann fired over over the bar with the final kick of the game and, despite France‘s attack failing to fire, Deschamps declared himself satisfied with the result.
“Not everything was perfect. It’s a new system that worked pretty well, (but) we could have done better in attacking terms,” he told French TV channel M6.
Mbappe was pleased with his coach’s tactical switch.
“I like being closer to goal in this system, it makes me happy. I think its a system that suits the characteristics of other players in the team too, and we’ll work on it to make it work,” he said.
On Tuesday, Sweden host Portugal, who beat Croatia 4-1 on Saturday, while France take on the Croatians in Paris.
LAMJUNG: Police have arrested a man on the charges of raping three children in Lamjung, on Friday. The arrestee, 43, hails from Kholasothar Rural Municipality-3, according to the police. Acting on a First Information Report (FIR) which alleges the man of raping three girl children --including Read More...
VENICE: A documentary on teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg, making its premiere Friday at the Venice Film Festival, is seeking to remind a world consumed with the coronavirus crisis that the climate crisis is just as urgent and isn’t going away. Thunberg appeared by video conference from Read More...
NEW DELHI: India's coronavirus cases crossed 4 million on Saturday, leading the world in new infections and closing in on Brazil's total as the second-highest in the world. The 86,432 cases added in the past 24 hours pushed India's total to 4,023,179. Brazil has confirmed 4,091,801 infections whi Read More...
NEW DELHI: Defense ministers of India and China met in the Russian capital as the two sides try to resolve rising tensions along their disputed border in the eastern Ladakh region, where a June clash killed 20 Indian soldiers. Neither side gave details of the meeting Friday between India's Rajnat Read More...
Lalitpur, September 05 Hiteri foundation had distributed over 2,500 hot meals during the first lockdown and provided food packs sufficing for a month to more than 2,200 families in need. During the second lockdown, they have distributed around 900 meals already and around 20 food packs to familie Read More...
WASHINGTON: Satellite imagery of a North Korean shipyard on Friday shows activity suggestive of preparations for a test of a medium-range submarine-launched ballistic missile, a US think tank reported on Friday. The Center for Strategic and International Studies said the images it published on it Read More...
WASHINGTON: The United States is ready to help resolve the dispute between India and China over the mountain border running through the western Himalayas, President Donald Trump said on Friday. Trump told reporters the situation was “very nasty,” adding that the two countries were “going at Read More...
BARCELONA: After nearly two months of being sedated and connected to IV lines in a hospital's intensive care unit, Francisco Espana took a moment to fill his ailing lungs with fresh air at a Barcelona beachfront. Lying on a hospital bed at the beach promenade and surrounded by a doctor and three Read More...