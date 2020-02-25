Medallist Sinjali feted

KATHMANDU: Kavya School on Monday felicitated the 13th South Asian Games gold medal winner, wushuka Bijay Sinjali for making the nation proud. Sinjali had won gold medal in Taolu event under wushu.

Kavya School Principal Navaraj Banskota and Secretary at Ministry of Land Management, Cooperatives and Poverty Alleviation Surya Prasad Gautam handed over Rs 10,000 and letter of appreciation to Sinjali during the parents day celebration of the school.

Nepal had finished second with a record 206 medals — 51 gold, 60 silver and 95 bronze — in the regional sporting extravaganza held in Kathmandu, Pokhara and Janakpur from December 1-10 last year.

Kavya had earlier honoured gold medal winning taekwondo player Sangita Basyal in a separate programme.

A version of this article appears in print on February 25, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook