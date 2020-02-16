Medallists feted

Himalayan News Service

LALITPUR: Nepal Fencing Association on Saturday felicitated the medal winning fencers here on Saturday.

Nepal had won a silver and bronze medal each in the CU Fencing Championship in Thailand last year. National Sports Council Member Secretary Ramesh Kumar Silwal, General Secretary of Nepal Olympic Committee Nilendra Raj Shrestha and NFA President Sunil Shrestha handed over Rs 25,000 each to Anita Karki, Januka Syangtan and Sita Pathak, who had claimed silver in Epee team event.

Karki, who had also bagged bronze in individual event, got additional Rs 10,000. Likewise, the NFA also honoured the 13th South Asian Games medal winning players, coaches and managers on the occasion.

