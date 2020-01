Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: Shikhardeep Cooperative on Saturday felicitated the 13th South Asian Games double gold medal winning karateka Manday Kaji Shrestha and silver medallist lifter Laxmi Ban.

Lalitpur Metropolitan City Mayor Chiri Babu Maharjan and Shikhardeep Cooperative President Kedar Nath Sharma handed over Rs 25,000 and Rs 10,000 to Shrestha and Ban respectively along with felicitation letters.

A version of this article appears in print on January 12, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

