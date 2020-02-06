Medallists honoured

Himalayan News Service

BHAKTAPUR: Bhaktapur District Sports Development Committee and Bhaktapur District Coordination Committee honoured the 13th South Asian Games medal winning athletes of the district.

Former minister Mahesh Basnet felicitated double gold medallist karateka Mandey Kaji Shrestha with Rs 30,000, while gold medallists wushuka Sushmita Tamang and taekwondo player Kajal Shrestha received Rs 25,000 each.

Likewise, silver medallists Shiva Sundar Gothe (table tennis), Yasodha Giri (kabaddi), Dev Kumari Baskota (handball) got Rs 20,000 apiece. Also, bronze medal winners Laxmi Ban (weightlifting), Shiva Ram Makaju (judo) and Bikram Joshi (basketball) were honoured with Rs 15,000 each. Veteran athlete Kanchhi Maya Koju was also felicitated on the occasion and she received Rs 10,000.

