Medallists rewarded

LALITPUR: Former karate player RK Shrestha Pahari on Saturday honoured the 13th South Asian Games medal winning taekwondo and basketball players.

Pahari, his spouse Sharada Prajapati and IKKF Karate Association Vice-president Rajeev Maharjan honoured gold medal winning taekwondo player Sangita Basyal along with Binod Maharjan, who won silver in 3X3 basketball, and Nikesh Magar, member of the bronze medal winning basketball team.

Basyal and Maharjan received Rs 25,000 each, while Magar got Rs 8,000.

