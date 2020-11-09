Medvedev beats Zverev in Paris to claim third Masters title

PARIS: Russian Daniil Medvedev claimed his third Masters title when he beat German Alexander Zverev 5-7 6-4 6-1 in the Paris final on Sunday.
The third seed, who also defeated Zverev in the Shanghai final last year, returned strongly to take his first title of the year.
Medvedev, 24, had more energy in the deciding set and made the most of his opportunities against an inconsistent Zverev, who had won five of their six previous meetings.
A double fault gave the Russian his eighth career ATP title after two hours and seven minutes.
