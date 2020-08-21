Messi contemplates Barca exit

BARCELONA: Lionel Messi still wishes to leave Barcelona after meeting new coach Ronald Koeman, according to reports in the Spanish media on Friday, as all four sports newspapers dedicated their front covers to the Argentine’s uncertain future.
Marca, Spain’s biggest selling daily, said the Argentine told Koeman that he was more likely to leave the club than to stay, while AS declared on its cover ‘Messi sees himself leaving’.
Barcelona-based daily Mundo Deportivo said Messi ‘does not see his future clearly’, but stressed that the captain has little hope of leaving the club immediately due to his 700-million-euro ($827.05 million) release clause.
Messi, who joined Barca aged 13, has scored a record 634 goals for the Catalans in 730 matches and is also the club’s most decorated player with 33 trophies.
He is 37 games away from matching Xavi Hernandez as the club’s all-time appearance maker.
But the 33-year-old is into the final year of his contract at the club and doubts about his future have grown since last week’s historic 8-2 thrashing to Bayern Munich to exit the Champions League, which Barca have failed to win since 2015.
Sport, also based in Barcelona, talked of a ‘first summit meeting’ between the captain and coach, adding that Messi interrupted his holidays in order to meet with Koeman.
The Dutch coach said in his presentation on Wednesday that he wanted Messi to stay, although he did not show as much reverence to the player as some of his predecessors.
Koeman said he “did not know if he needed to convince Messi to stay” although he did call the Argentine the best player in the world and said he would be happy if he chose to remain at Barca.
With his contract running out next June, the six-times world player of the year is free to negotiate with other clubs from next January.
Yet even without a transfer fee, Messi’s colossal salary, reported to be the highest in world football, means very few clubs would be able to afford him.
A study by French newspaper L’Equipe earlier this year said Messi earns 8.2 million euros per month from Barca, way more than Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo and Paris St Germain striker Neymar, who earn 4.5 million and 3 million respectively.
RIO DE JANEIRO/SANTIAGO: The number of reported COVID-19 deaths in Latin America passed 250,000 on Thursday, as the virus afflicts the region that has become the worst hit in the world. The grim milestone was passed as Brazil reported 1,204 deaths from the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hou Read More...
Kathmandu, August 20 Though the Ministry of Education has been working to incorporate alternative learning methods into the school curriculum, only 30 per cent students have access to information and technology for distance learning in Bagmati Province. With the shutdown of schools, colleges a Read More...
Govt asked to increase preparedness against the pandemic Kathmandu, August 20 The main opposition Nepali Congress today issued a press release stating that enforcement of lockdown and prohibitory order were not enough to tackle the coronavirus pandemic situation and contain the disease. The s Read More...
Dhangadi, August 20 Search and rescue of persons swept away by Tuesday’s flood in Kailashkhola of Achham continues. The floods that occurred at night had caused huge damage to life and property in Sainibazaar of Ramaroshan Rural Municipality in the district. According to Chief Distric Read More...
Bajura, August 20 Though people returning home from abroad and even outside the district are normally quarantined before being sent home due to COVID-19-related risk, this is not being practised in Bajura’s Budhiganga Municipality. According to Kalpana Kuwar, a volunteer of Timada in Budhiga Read More...
Kathmandu, August 20 Kathmandu Metropolitan City has decided to set up a 5,000-bed integrated quarantine and isolation centre within a week. The drive is aimed at managing the growing COVID-19 cases and keeping the huge number of foreign returnees under surveillance. In a public appeal made to Read More...
Jhapa, August 20 The coronavirus spread at the community level was confirmed for the first time in the southern part of Jhapa after people tested positive at Gaurigunj Rural Municipality in the district. Department of Health Chief Ram Chandra Mishra said the infection had spread in the communi Read More...