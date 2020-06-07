Messi misses training again with thigh injury

MADRID: Barcelona captain Lionel Messi sat out Friday’s training session as he has a small thigh strain, the Spanish champions said.
Barca returned to full training on Monday for the first time in three months ahead of the Spanish season re-starting on June 11 after being halted since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Messi took part in the first two training sessions of the week but was absent from Wednesday’s session, while the team enjoyed a day off on Thursday.
The Catalans said Messi was expected to return to training in the next few days, meaning he should be available when Barca resume their bid to defend the title away to Real Mallorca on June 13.
“The Barca captain has a small strain in his right thigh muscle,” the club said in a statement.
“This Friday he did specific work to avoid any risks because our first La Liga match is eight days away. He is expected to return to working with the group in the next few days.”
Barca, who are targeting a third consecutive Spanish title, lead Real Madrid by two points with 11 matches remaining.
Messi is the leading scoring in La Liga with 19 goals.
KATHMANDU: Younger people who test positive for the virus tend to have stroke risk factors, a study suggests. For the study, researchers at Thomas Jefferson University in the United States, and colleagues analysed COVID-19 patients with stroke from March 20 until April 10 at their institutions. Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and the government’s response to the health crisis. As of today, 92,477 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method and 137,435 Rapid Di Read More...
Volunteers of Mirmirey Youth Society make reusable sanitary pads at Sinamangal, in Kathmandu, on Saturday, June 06, 2020. The volunteers have been utilising the lockdown time to make sanitary pads, producing around 80 pieces a day, for the past two weeks to distribute them to those in need. D Read More...
KATHMANDU: We have been cooped in our homes for more than 70 days now. And assuming that we may have forgotten how to put on our pants, shirts and coats, renowned comedian Haribansha Acharya shows us how to do so. In a funny yet informative video posted on June 5 on his Facebook account, Acharya Read More...
JAJARKOT: Four persons have been infected by the novel coronavirus in Jajarkot district. This is the first time the district has witnessed the infection. The persons who tested positive for COVID-19 are all females aged 52, 33, 14 and six years, according to Officer at the Health Section of Bheri Read More...
NEPALGUNJ: A couple has been discharged from a hospital following recovery from COVID-19 in Banke district today. The woman — a worker at a health institution in Khajura Rural Municipality in the district — and her husband, a journalist, were discharged from local Sushil Koirala Prakhar C Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN) has asked all international airlines operating to and from Nepal to not initiate any bookings for scheduled or passenger chartered flights originating from or with destination to Nepal. "It has come to our notice that some international airl Read More...
Bayern seven points clear at the top Leverkusen's Wirtz becomes youngest Bundesliga scorer BERLIN: Bayern Munich came from a goal down to ease past hosts Bayer Leverkusen 4-2 on Saturday and remain firmly on course to retain the Bundesliga title with four games remaining. The Bava Read More...