Messi, Ronaldo to renew Champions League rivalry

GENEVA: Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo will renew their Champions League rivalry after their teams, Barcelona and Juventus, were drawn together on Thursday in the group stage.
Barcelona and Juventus, who met in the 2015 final, were paired in Group G along with Dynamo Kiev and Hungarian side Ferencvaros.
Defending champions Bayern Munich must face Diego Simeone’s Atletico Madrid after they were drawn together in Group A alongside Salzburg and Lokomotiv Moscow.
The draw, held at a television studio in Geneva, produced several other high-profile clashes.
Paris St Germain and Manchester United will clash in Group H, English champions Liverpool must face Ajax Amsterdam in Group D, which also features high-scoring Italians Atalanta, and Real Madrid play Inter Milan in Group B.
