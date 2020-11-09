Mighty Mumbai loom as favourites against resourceful Delhi

Delhi Capitals returned as a vastly improved side to reach their first Indian Premier League (IPL) final but will need an extraordinary effort to upset Mumbai Indians on Tuesday after three unsuccessful attempts to beat the champions this season.
Mumbai, the tournament’s most successful team, made the playoff with a match to spare and crushed Delhi in Thursday’s qualifier to stay on course for a fifth IPL title.
Delhi had to overcome Sunrisers Hyderabad in Sunday’s second qualifier to set up a summit clash with a side who beat them twice in the round-robin stage this season.
“Amazing, this is the best feeling ever,” Delhi captain Shreyas Iyer said after Sunday’s win.
“This has been a rollercoaster. A lot of ups and downs, we have stuck together like a family.”
Against Hyderabad, Delhi showed they have the tactical flexibility to try new combinations, opening with Australian Marcus Stoinis and recalling Shimron Hetmyer in inspired moves that paid off richly.
“You can’t have same set of routines. You have to keep chopping and changing,” Iyer said.
“In the next game too, we have to play freely and maintain our temperament.”
Mumbai under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma have looked familiarly formidable, their explosive batting line-up complemented by a fiery bowling attack led by India’s Jasprit Bumrah.
“Having such a versatile squad, it gives me the option of changing the batting order,” Rohit said after securing a place in the Dubai final.
“At times, if I want to rotate the bowlers, I can do that as well. The guys do understand their roles.
“It’s not easy if you’re not batting in certain positions, but we made it clear right at the start of the tournament that this is how the team is going to play and the guys are happy with that.”
MUMBAI: Former India batsman Gautam Gambhir feels Virat Kohli should be replaced as captain of the Royal Challengers Bangalore after the team ended yet another Indian Premier League campaign without the trophy. India captain Kohli has led the Bangalore side for the last eight editions during whic Read More...
DORTMUND: Bayern Munich continued their recent dominance over old rivals Borussia Dortmund on Saturday, coming from behind to win 3-2 away in the Bundesliga with Robert Lewandowski scoring his 11th goal of the season. Midfielder David Alaba was also on target for the Bavarians after a turbulent w Read More...
LONDON: Harry Kane's late header earned Tottenham Hotspur a 1-0 victory at struggling West Bromwich Albion on Sunday and took the London club to the top of the Premier League table. It looked as though Tottenham had been frustrated by a resolute West Brom side, but in the 88th minute Matt Doherty Read More...
LONDON: More than 49.84 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,250,107 have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December Read More...
PARIS: Novak Djokovic has sealed the year-end men's world number one tennis ranking for the sixth time to go level with childhood hero Pete Sampras after closest rival Rafael Nadal opted against playing in the ATP Tour event in Sofia next week. Spain's 20-time Grand Slam champion Nadal, ranked se Read More...
ROME: Lazio substitute Felipe Caicedo scored in stoppage-time for the second week running to earn his side a 1-1 draw at home to Juventus in Serie A on Sunday after Cristiano Ronaldo had given the champions a first-half lead. The Ecuadorean, who grabbed a 98th-minute winner at Torino last weekend Read More...
MANCHESTER: Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne missed a potentially match-winning penalty as Pep Guardiola's side were held to a 1-1 draw at home by Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday. Both goals, a Mohamed Salah spot-kick for Liverpool and a fine turn and finish from Gabriel Jesu Read More...
LONDON: Aston Villa returned to winning ways in stunning fashion as Ollie Watkins scored twice in a 3-0 away thumping of an abject Arsenal in drizzly north London on Sunday. The visitors had already seen a John McGinn goal ruled out for a harsh offside decision when Bukayo Saka, under p Read More...