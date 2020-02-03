MMC lose ground on title race after losing to Chyasal

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Defending champions NOC Manang Marsyangdi Club (MMC) slumped to 2-0 defeat at the hands of Chyasal Youth Club at the ANFA Complex ground today and lose ground on the title race of the ongoing Qatar Airways Martyr’s Memorial ‘A’ Division League in Kathmandu.

MMC unbeaten streak was broken by the spirited Chyasal Youth Club (CYC) at the packed stadium in the capital today. With this defeat, MMC suffered a severe blow in their title aspirations.

Likewise, in other fixture, Jawlakhel Youth Club (JYC) romped to 1-0 victory over the struggling Bridge Boys Club (BBC) at the ANFA Complex ground in Satdobato today.

Tribhuvan Army Club (TAC) lead the 14-team table on 23 points while Saraswati Youth Club sit on the bottom of the league on 4 points.

