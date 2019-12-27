MMC make it three wins in row

Himalayan News Service

Kathmandu, December 26

Manang Marshyangdi Club defeated Brigade Boys Club 1-0 to register their third straight victory in the Qatar Airways Martyrs Memorial A Division League here at the ANFA Complex grounds today.

Jagajeet Shrestha scored the solitary goal of the match in the first half for the defending champions, who returned to the summit.

Shrestha found the back of the nets in the 25th minute after Vidal Luis Chissano’s attempt deflected to BBC defender.

With the win, MMC accumulated nine points and reclaimed the lead which they had lost to Machhindra Football Club on inferior goal difference. With their second loss in three matches, BBC have three points.

BBC made the first attack of the match in the third minute but skipper Anil Gurung ended up with a wide shot. MMC’s Bimal Rana failed to convert in one-on-one with BBC goalkeeper Bishal Sunar in the 23rd minute, while the striker saw his attempt saved by the custodian two minutes later.

Jaya Gurung came close to levelling the scores for BBC in the 52nd minute but MMC goalkeeper Deep Karki denied him, while Manang’s foreign recruit Femi Joshua Adewumi had an attempt saved by BBC custodian Sunar in the 55th minute. Bimal Rana was unlucky for the second time in the 66th minute when BBC glovesman Sunar made a brilliant diving save to stop his chip shot.

MMC were reduced to 10 men in the 73rd minute when Ekaraj Budhathoki received the marching orders for his dangerous tackle on BBC’s Bijay Gurung. But BBC were not able to capitalise on the numeric advantage.

At the Dasharath Stadium, Prabhu Jawalakhel Youth Club played a 1-1 stalemate with CMG Club Sankata. Skipper Laxman Ruchal put Sankata ahead in the 36th minute when he converted a free kick into a sensational goal from 35 yards out. Sankata earned the free kick after Fode Fofana brought down Ruchal. Dady Junior Bamba of JYC levelled the scores in the 72nd minute when he headed home from the area.

With their second draw in three matches, JYC accumulated five points, while Sankata have four points.

A version of this article appears in print on December 27, 2019 of The Himalayan Times.

