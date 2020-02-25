MMC outplay Belbari, enter semi-finals

Santosh Kafle

Dharan, February 24

Dayananda Singh scored a brace as NOC Manang Marshyangdi Club thrashed Belbari Football Club 4-0 in the 22nd Budhasubba Tuborg Gold Cup here at the Dharan Stadium today.

Nishan Limbu and Bimal Rana netted one goal each in the first half before Singh struck twice in the latter half to send MMC into the semi-finals.

MMC, who were ousted from the first match in the Satakshi Gold Cup in Jhapa last week, recorded a comfortable victory over the Chief Minister Province-1 League runners-up to set last four date with United Kurseong FC.

MMC opened the scoring in the 24th minute when Nishan Limbu found the back of the nets following a cross from Anjan Bista. Bimal Rana doubled the tally a minute before the first half whistle and Bista was once again the provider. Bista headed towards Rana following a corner from his skipper Kamal Shrestha and the striker did no mistake in putting the ball into the nets.

Singh found the back of the nets to make it 3-0 in the 52nd minute, while he scored in rebound to complete the scoring in the 66th minute. Belbari goalkeeper Ajit Prajapati blocked Anjan Bista’s free kick and Singh slammed home from close range. Singh won the man-of-the-match award along with Rs 15,000, while Nishan Limbu’s goal was adjudged the best goal and he earned Rs 5,000.

Belbari created a couple of opportunities in the second half but they were not able to find the back of the nets. Binod Adhikari shot wide off the target in the 56th minute, while Umesh Karki’s attempt went inches above the cross bar in the 80th minute.

MMC coach Anil Gurung was satisfied with his team’s performance and lauded the players for the coordination.

“The players had a great coordination in the match and we were able to convert the chances,” said Gurung. Belbari coach Sunil Pokharel said they failed in the strategy of stopping MMC. “We knew MMC were a strong side and we had set a defensive approach to stop them. But we failed to implement the strategy,”

Pokharel said.

On Tuesday, the Qatar Airways Martyrs Memorial A Division League champions, San Miguel Machhindra Club will take on India’s Sunday Club in the last quarter-final match.

Khaptad Gold Cup

DHANGADHI: Gorkha Boys Club advanced to the quarter-finals of the Nepal Ice Sudurpashchim Khaptad Gold Cup here at the Dhangadhi Stadium on Monday. Gorkha Boys defeated Sunaulo Sangam Youth Club 5-3 on penalties after both the teams failed to score in regulation period.

In tie-breaker, Hari Kathayat, Anish Tamang, Randip Paudel, Nishan Neupane and Uttam Gurung scored for Gorkha Boys, while Ranjit Thapa, Ajit Thapa and Shankar Rai netted from the spot for Sunaulo.

Gorkha Boys goalkeeper Manoj Gurung saved the shot from Sunaulo skipper Mohan Thapa to hand his team the victory and that save also earned him the man-ofthe-match award.

Gorkha Boys will face Yeti Himalayan Sherpa Club for a place in the last four. On Tuesday, hosts Sudurpashchim-XI Sports Club will take on Kanchenjunga Football Club of India in the first quarter-final match.

Rhino Gold Cup

NAWALPUR: Sudil Rai scored a hat-trick as Tribhuvan Army Club thrashed Yeti Himalayan Sherpa Club 5-1 and advanced to the final of the fifth Rhino Gold Cup here on Monday.

Rajiv Gurung and Santosh Tamang added one goal each for TAC, while Bijay Shrestha scored the consolation goal for Sherpa. Gurung opened the scoring for TAC in the 19th minute before Tamang doubled the tally in the 30th minute.

Rai headed home in the 38th minute to make it 3-0 for TAC. In the second half, Rai scored his second goal of the match in the 51st minute and completed his hat-trick three minutes later.

Shrestha pulled one back for Sherpa in the 80th minute and he was later adjudged the man of the match. On Tuesday, Nepal Police Club will play against Chyasal Youth Club in the second semi-final match.

