MMC remain unbeaten

Kathmandu, January 29

Defending Champions NOC Manang Marshyangdi Club defeated Sankata Club 3-0 to maintain their unbeaten run in the Qatar Airways Martyrs Memorial A Division League here at the ANFA Complex grounds today.

Anjan Bista and Nishan Limbu scored one each goal for MMC, while Amit Tamang of Sankata netted an own goal. MMC remained at the third position on more number of cards after being tied on 19 points with Machhindra Football Club.

After nine rounds, Tribhuvan Army Club lead the table with 20 points, while Sankata are at the eighth place with 12 points.

MMC came close to taking an early lead in the seventh minute but Nishan Limbu had his shot saved by Sankata goalkeeper Binay Shrestha after Anjan Bista’s attempt took a deflection to defender.

Sankata defender Bishnu Sunar rescued his side with a goalline clearance after goalkeeper Shrestha failed to judge Bimal Rana’s shot.

MMC finally took the lead in the 42nd minute, thanks to an own goal from Amit Tamang, who guided the ball into his own nets while trying to clear a brilliant header from Anjan Bista.

The striker doubled the tally a minute later after he beat Sankata goalkeeper Shrestha in oneon-one situation after Bista received a long pass from his skipper Kamal Shrestha.

In the 53rd minute, Joshua Adewumi’s powerful shot was saved by Sankata goalkeeper Shrestha. MMC made it 3-0 in the 71st minute when he controlled the pass from Bimal Rana before firing into the nets with a right-footed shot from tight angle.

On Thursday, NIBL Friends Club will take on Chyasal Youth Club, while New Road Team will play against Brigade Boys Club.

A version of this article appears in print on January 30, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

