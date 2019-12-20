Mustafa, Khadka bat Rhinos to victory

Rup Narayan Dhakal

Pokhara, December 19

Chitwan Rhinos thrashed Butwal Blasters by 119 runs in the Namaste Pokhara Premier League here at the Pokhara Stadium today.

Batting first, the Rhinos posted a mammoth 203-3 in their allotted 20 overs before packing the Blasters to a paltry 84 runs with eight balls to spare. A day after Kathmandu Golden Warriors skipper Gyanendra Malla scored the first century of the tournament, the Rhinos posted the highest score today, eclipsing the previous best of 197 scored by Pokhara Paltan against Biratnagar Titans in the previous edition.

Rohan Mustafa and skipper Paras Khadka gave the Rhinos a flying start with 117-run partnership in 11.3 overs before Aarif Sheikh played a 19- ball cameo scoring 40 runs.

Khadka was the first to depart scoring 40-ball 63 with the help of six boundaries and two sixes. After Babar Hayat (one) was dismissed cheaply, Mustafa and Sheikh added 69 runs for the third wicket before the latter fell in the third ball of the last over.

Sheikh struck three each fours and sixes in his 19-ball 40. Mustafa carried his bat and remained unbeaten on 70 off 56 balls that included seven boundaries and two sixes.

Sunny Patel hit a four in his two-ball knock. Aftabuddin Ahmed claimed 2-21 for the Blasters, while Abinash Bohara grabbed one wicket.

Chasing a mammoth target, the Blasters were never in contention after losing top three batsmen with just 10 runs on the board. Karan KC accounted for openers Aftabuddin Ahmed (two) and Shankar Rana (five) while Sunny Patel dismissed Harsh Tonk (one) in between.

Shivam Singh and Bhim Sharki tried to revive the innings but Bikram Sob separated the pair after they had added 35 runs for the fourth wicket and the Blasters kept on losing wickets at regular interval.

Singh top scored with run-aball 33 hitting a four and three sixes, while Sharki struck two boundaries and a six in his run-a-ball 21. Hari Chauhan (12) was the only other batsman to score in double figures for the Blasters.

Karan KC was the pick of the Rhinos bowlers taking 4-11 from 3.4 overs, while Rohan Mustafa returned to take 2-5 from three overs. Sunny Patel, Bhuvan Karki, Bikram Sob and Bikram Bhusal grabbed one wicket each.

Mustafa was named the man of the match for his allround performance and he earned Rs 10,000.

With their second straight victory, the Rhinos lead the table with four points, while five other teams have two points each.

A version of this article appears in print on December 20, 2019 of The Himalayan Times.

