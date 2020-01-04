National Equestrian C’ship next week

Himalayan News Service

Nepal Equestrian Association is organising the sixth National Equestrian Championship at the Tundikhel on January 10.

A total of 26 riders will take part in three events — Tent Pegging, Show Jump and High Jump, informed the organisers at a press meet today. The NEA has decided to dedicate this year’s event to deceased General Secretary Balaram Shrestha. Top three riders in all three categories will receive Rs 20,000, Rs 15,000 and Rs 10,000 respectively, while the six women riders will be awarded with Rs 5,000 each, said NEA President Rabi Rajkarnikar.

The NEA also signed sponsorship agreements with three companies — Jagadamba Motors, sole authorised distributor of TVS Motor Company in Nepal; Leon Motors, Mitsubishi dealer in Kathmandu; and Qatar Airways. NEA President Rajkarnikar exchanged memorandum of understanding with Sales and Business Development General Manager of Jagadamba Motors Deepak Prasad Rauniyar, Leon Motors representative Niwas Singh and Qatar Airways Sales Manager Sarik Bogati.

TVS Motors and Mitsubishi Motors will provide the NEA with Rs 200,000 each, while Qatar Airways will give air tickets to the winners. “We are also hoping to get support from National Sports Council and the government under Visit Nepal

A version of this article appears in print on January 04, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook