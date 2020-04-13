NSC donates Rs 3.2m

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: The National Sports Council on Sunday donated Rs 3.2 million to the COVID-19 relief fund established by the government.

According to Administration Department chief and spokesperson of the sports governing body, Kul Bahadur Thapa, the amount was raised from deducting certain per cent from salaries of the officials and staff.

“As per the government’s decision, we have deposited the amount into the fund,” said Thapa.

All sports events are suspended currently because of the pandemic novel coronavirus and the NSC has offered the government to use its facilities across the nation for quarantine and isolation.

A version of this article appears in e-paper on April 13, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

