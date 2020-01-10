NBL 3X3 to commence from Tuesday

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Nepal Basketball League Pvt Ltd is all set to organise the upcoming Nepal Basketball League (NBL) 3×3 West.

The basketball tournament will commence from January 14 at Pokhara Stadium and will be held across three different cities of western Nepal including Pokhara, Butwal and Dhangadhi, according to a press release issued by Nepal Basketball League.

Chairperson of NBL Pvt Ltd Namit Bahadur Thapa and Li-Ning Nepal Country Head Rajen Maharjan signed an agreement amidst a programme in Kathmandu on Friday. According to the agreement, Li-Ning will be the title sponsor of the event.

Li-Ning is a China-based sport apparel producer which will provide NBL with cash of Rs 500,000 and basketball goods equivalent to the same amount.

At least 20 teams are expected to compete in the Pokhara leg which will be held on January 14 and 15.

Similarly, the Butwal leg will be held on January 18 where 14 teams will be competing whilst Dhangadhi edition will be held on January 20. Moreover, Dhangadhi will also host the finals on January 22 and 23 by hosting the top two finishers from all the editions.

The city games will be played under the knock-out format. The winners will be awarded Rs 50,000 and the runners-up will get Rs 25,000. The Most Valuable Player will also be provided with a pair of shoes from Li-Ning.

