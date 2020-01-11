NBL, Li-Ning deal

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: Nepal Basketball League Pvt Ltd joined hands with Li- Ning for the NBL 3X3 West here on Friday.

NBL Chairman Namit Bahadur Thapa and Li-Ning Nepal Country Head Rajen Maharjan signed the memorandum of understanding.

As per the agreement, Li-Ning will be the title sponsor of the NBL 3X3 West and it will provide the organisers with Rs 500,000 to conduct the tournament.

The NBL 3X3 West will be held in Pokhara, Butwal and Dhangadhi starting on January 14. Top two sides each from all the cities will make it to the finals to be held in Dhangadhi on January 22-23.

The NBL had organised similar event in the Eastern region last year.

