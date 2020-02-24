NCCS-CPAN Cricket Awards set for April 3 at Nepal Academy

Himalayan News Service

Kathmandu, February, 23

The Cricket Players Association Nepal is organising the second edition of the NCCS- CPAN Cricket Awards at the Nepal Academy on April 3.

The Awards features five categories in Cricketer of the Year (male), Cricketer of the Year (female), Emerging Cricketer of the Year, Moment of the Year and Lifetime Achievement Award, informed the organisers at a press meet today.

Along with the trophies, the male and female winners will receive Rs 132,000 each, while other three will get Rs 66,000 apiece. “As per the suggestions and feedback we received after the first edition, we have raised the prize money of woman cricketer of the year which is not equivalent to male winner,” said CPAN President Manish Raj Pandey. “We initiated the event to encourage and honour the players’ performance and we want the award to be fair. We are just into the second edition of the award and we want to make it a top event of the country with addition of categories in the days to come,” he added. “It is our responsibility to create favourable environment for the players.”

Pandey said the CPAN would form a technical committee to pick the nominees.

“The selection will be a purely based on performance and we do not want any controversies.

We will set up an independent technical committee to recommend the nominees,” he added. Pandey said the performance of players from March 2019 to March 2020 will be considered for selection.

National College of Computer Studies (NCCS) Group is the main sponsor of the event. NCCS Principal Shankar Raj Joshi thanked the CPAN for trusting in them. “We had signed the agreement last year and we are extremely happy to be a part of the award. We are grateful to CPAN for bringing us into sports, especially cricket,” Joshi said. “We also believe the cricket players need to be encouraged as they have made us proud on many occasions.”

CPAN General Secretary and former national team skipper Paras Khadka said the Cricket Association of Nepal was positive towards the award. “We were inspired by the Sports Awards organised by Nepal Sports Journalists Forum and we want to make it a calendar event of CAN in future,” said Khadka.

A version of this article appears in print on February 24, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook