Nepal APF Club football coach Nara Kumar Rai gets financial assistance

KATHMANDU: Nepal Spain Costablanca Society has provided financial assistance to former Nepal APF Club footballer and coach Nara Kumar Rai for the treatment of his daughter Kusumi.
Nepal Sports Journalists Forum President Durganath Subedi handed over the amount of Rs 40,000 to Rai on Wednesday.
Former national marathon runner Akkal Bahadur Bohara initiated the assistance and sent the amount to NSJF to help in the treatment of 11-year-old Kusumi, who is suffering from blood cancer.
Rai thanked the Costablanca Society and also urged the sports fraternity to support him in his daughter’s treatment.
“We have already spent Rs 1.4 million and we need more money for treatment,” said the former women’s football coach Rai, who is popularly known as Nare dai in sports fraternity.
