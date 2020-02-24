Nepal bag gold

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: The Nepali team of Aki Juben Rawat, Aarav Samrat Hada and Pranav Manandhar won gold medal in the ITF World Junior Tennis Championship in Indonesia on Sunday.

Nepal defeated Sri Lanka 2-1 in the boys’ team event final to claim the gold medal. The finalists earned berths in the World Junior Tennis Tournament to be held in Australia in March.

According to coach Krishna Raj Ghale, the Nepali team beat Pakistan (2-1), Syria (3-0) and Singapore (2-1) on its way to entering the final.

