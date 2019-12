Himalayan News Service

LALITPUR: Nepal defeated Bhutan 1-0 in the U-15 girls’ friendly match here at the ANFA Complex grounds on Wednesday.

Amisha Karki scored the solitary goal of the match when she found the back of the nets in the 13th minute.

The home team had registered a 6-1 victory in the first match two day earlier.

A version of this article appears in print on December 26, 2019 of The Himalayan Times.

