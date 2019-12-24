Nepal beat Bhutan

Himalayan News Service

LALITPUR: Nepal thrashed Bhutan 6-1 in the U-15 girls’ friendly football match here at the ANFA Complex grounds on Monday.

Amisha Karki scored a hat-trick for the home team, while skipper Priti Rai netted a brace and Sunkali Rai scored one. Bhutanese skipper Deki Lhazom scored the consolation goal for the visiting side.

The second and final friendly match between the two sides will be played on Wednesday.

The two teams had played a 1-1 draw in their previous meeting in the SAFF U-15 Championship in October.

