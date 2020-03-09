NCSA acquires full membership

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: The Nepal Climbing Sport Association has acquired the full membership from International Federation of Sport Climbing.

The NCSA became the 24th national association in Asian region and 91st overall to get the membership from IFSC, informed NCSA General Secretary Meghraj Paudel at a press meet on Sunday. “We had been trying to get affiliation from IFSC since the registration of the association at the National Sports Council and today we are happy to be the full member of the international body,” added Paudel.

He said the NCSA had 11 district bodies with a total of 1621-member community across the country.

Sport Climbing has been included in Tokyo 2020 and Paris 2024 Olympic Games. “We have been organising various programmes but we were forced to postpone the events scheduled for March and May due to COVID-19 outbreak,” he added.

