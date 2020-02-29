Nepal lose to Malaysia by 22 runs

THT Online

KATHMANDU: The Nepali national cricket team have suffered a loss at the hands of Malaysia in the first match of the ACC Eastern Region Twenty20 held at Terdthai Cricket Ground in Bangkok on Saturday.

Batting first, Malaysia posted a target of 155 runs, chasing which the Nepali team scored an insufficient 132 runs, failing to achieve the target by 22 runs.

In the match, Nepal’s spinner Sandeep Lamichhane took three Malaysian wickets, reaching the milestone of attesting 100 T20 wickets to his name. He is the first Nepali bowler to set the record.

After winning the toss, Malaysia posted a competitive total of 154 at the loss of six wickets in the allotted 20 overs.

Nepal will take on Hong Kong in its second match of the tournament on Sunday.

