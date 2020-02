THT Online

KATHMANDU: The National Cricket team suffered a loss of 18 runs at the hands of Oman in the opening match of the ICC World Cup Cricket League Two with Oman, on Wednesday.

The match was held at TU Cricket Pitch in Kirtipur.

The tournament, to continue till February 12, will have six matches and Nepal, Oman and USA will play the triangular series. Each team will play two games.

Nepal will play its second match with the US on February 8 and the third match with Oman on February 9.

