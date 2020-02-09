Nepal loses to Oman by 8 wickets

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Nepal has lost to Oman by 8 wickets in today’s encounter of the ICC World Cup Cricket League Two held in Tribhuvan University cricket stadium in Kirtipur.

Batting first, Nepal had posted a total of 249 runs at the loss of 8 wickets, which the opponents surpassed by a run with 8 wickets still in hand.

Aqib Ilyas of Oman registered a win for his team as he made 109 runs off 108 balls.

Gyanendra Malla of Nepal celebrated a half-century in the first innings.

Earlier, Nepal had suffered a loss of 18 runs at the hands of Oman in the opening match of the League on Wednesday.

