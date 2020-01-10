Nepal Police enter semi-finals of MM cricket tourney in Sunsari

Santosh Kafle

SUNSARI: Nepal Police beat Province 2 by 46 runs in the Group B match and advanced into the last four of the ongoing Manhohan Memorial National One-Day Cricket Tournament held at the Inarwa grounds in Sunsari, on Friday.

With today’s victory, Nepal Police have joined Province 3, Tribhuvan Army Club in the last four of the tournament.

After winning a toss, Province 2 bowled out Nepal Police for 183 runs in 48.1 overs in their allotted 50 overs. However, in reply, Province 2 were bowled out for 137 runs in 42.2 overs before capitulating to 46 runs victory to the departmental team.

Rookie batsman Dipendra Singh Airee top scored with 50 runs off 64 balls studded with five fours and two towering sixes. Other batsmen Amit Shrestha contributed valuable 37 runs.

Province 2 spinner Kumar Thapa was the pick of a bowler with 10-3-32-5.

Although Bishal Sushling hit 80 runs off 112 balls with eight fours and five sixes, it was not enough to take his team over the line in the crucial fixture today.

Lalit Bhandari and man-of-the-match Dipendra Singh Airee claimed three wickets to torment the batting innings of the opposition.

According to organisers, Malaysia National Cricket Team will take on Sudur Paschim in another quarter-final match of Group D on Saturday.

