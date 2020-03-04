Nepal thrashes hosts Thailand by nine wickets

Rastriya Samachar Samiti

KATHMANDU: Nepal beat hosts Thailand by nine wickets in its third match under the 2020 ACC Eastern Region T20 tournament in Thailand, on Wednesday.

With this win, Nepal has two points from three matches and is now dependent on the scores of its competitors to qualify for the 2020 Asia Cup.

If Hong Kong beat Singapore in the match scheduled for today, Nepal’s possibility to qualify for the Asia Cup remains.

Elected to bat first after winning the toss, Thailand posted a meagre 67 runs target which Nepal achieved in 5.3 overs at the loss of one wicket.

For Nepal, opener Kushal Malla remained unbeaten on 36 runs and Pawan Sarraf on 27. Similarly, Paras Khadka contributed nine runs.

Nepal’s Karan KC took three wickets, Abhinash Bohara two, Bhuvan Karki and Sandeep Lamichhane one each.

Nepal will take on Singapore in its final match of the tournament on Friday.

