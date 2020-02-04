Nepal to play its opening match with Oman

Rastriya Samachar Samiti

KATHMANDU: The National Cricket team is scheduled to play the opening match of the ICC World Cup Cricket League Two with Oman, tomorrow.

The match would be held at TU Cricket Pitch in Kirtipur.

Officials have said that the cricketers from Oman and the United States have already landed in Kathmandu.

The tournament to continue till 12 February will have six matches and Nepal, Oman and USA will play the triangular series. Each team will play two games.

Nepal will play its second match with the US on February 8 and the third match with Oman on February 9.

