Nepal win but crash out of top two race

Kathmandu, March 4

Nepal thrashed Thailand by nine wickets but they crashed out of the top two race after Singapore defeated Hong Kong by 16 runs in the ACC Eastern Region T20 at the Terdthai Cricket Ground in Bangkok today.

Nepal opened their accounts with the win, while Singapore earned a berth in the Asia Cup Qualifiers after accumulating six points from three matches.

As Malaysia and Hong Kong have four points each and they will face each other in the last match on Saturday, Nepal were eliminated from the race along with Thailand, who faced their fourth straight loss.

Electing to bat first, the home team were bowled out for a paltry 66 runs in 20 overs before Nepal raced to 72-1 in just 5.3 overs. Kushal Malla top scored for Nepal with an unbeaten 36 off 18 balls that included five boundaries and two sixes, while Pawan Sarraf scored 10-ball 27 not out with the help of two fours and three sixes.

Former skipper Paras Khadka (nine) was the lone batsman to lose his wicket, stumped by Phiriyapong Suanchui off Nopphon Senamontree in the third ball of the second over. Opener Malla and Sarrad added 58 runs for the unbroken second wicket to take the team home.

Earlier, Henno Jordan and Phiriyapong Suanchui were the only to Thailand batsmen who scored in double figures contributing 13 runs each for Thailand.

Karan KC was the pick of the Nepali bowlers taking 3-12 from four overs, while Abinash Bohara claimed 2-23. Sandeep Lamichhane and Bhuban Karki grabbed one wicket each, while the Nepali fielders also affected three run outs.

Nepal will play against Singapore in their last match on Friday.

A version of this article appears in print on March 05, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

