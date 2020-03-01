Nepali boxers off to Jordan for Olympics qualifying event

Himalayan News Service

Kathmandu, February 29

A four-member Nepali boxing team today left for Jordan to take part in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games qualifying event for Asia-Oceania region slated for March 3-11 in Amman.

The 13th South Asian Games gold medallists Sanil Shahi and Minu Gurung will fight in the tournament, while chief coach Prakash Thapa Magar and Uzbekistani coach Alisher Rakhimov accompanied the boxers to Amman. Shahi will fight in men’s 63kg weight category, while Gurung will vie for a berth in the women’s 57kg section.

The tournament, which was scheduled to be held in Chinese city of Wuhan from February 3-14 before being shifted due to Noble Coronavirus outbreak, will send six boxers in men’s 63kg weight category and four women boxers in 57kg section to the Olympics.

National Sports Council Member Secretary Ramesh Kumar Silwal, Nepal Olympic Committee General Secretary Nilendra Raj Shrestha and Nepal Boxing Association President Ram Awale among other bade farewell to the team.

Boxer Shahi was hopeful of putting in his best show to earn a berth in the Olympics.

“Olympic Games is a dream for every athlete and I also have a dream of playing in the Olympics,” said Shahi.

“Although I do not have much international experience, I will try to give my best in the tournament,” added Shahi, who had participated in the Thailand Open before taking part in his second international tournament in the SA Games.

Shahi said he got only five days rest after winning gold medal in the SA Games. “I am in a regular training with coaches and have improved a lot technically,” he said.

“The win over Indian boxer in the SA Games final has boosted my morale and I am hoping for the best in Jordan,” added Shahi.

Fellow SA Games gold medallist Gurung was not present at the farewell ceremony due to technical problems in her travel documents.

NOC General Secretary Shrestha said the boxers had the chance to earn berths in the Olympics. “We have got a rich history in boxing and I hope these boxers will put in their best efforts to get the sport back on track,” said Shrestha.

He also announced of providing the athletes with best equipment and dress for participation in Olympic Games. “We have received lots of grievances from athletes that they get nervous to enter the arena with antique-looking equipment and dress. So, we have decided to provide world-class equipment and dress to the Olympians from this edition,” he added.

NSC Member Secretary Silwal said a maximum of eight Nepali players would take part in the Tokyo Olympics.

“So far, only three players — two swimmers and an athlete — are confirmed to take part in Olympics after the International Olympic Committee cut a quota in athletics,” Silwal said. “I have instructed the national associations to keep their probable players ready as we will have to wait for wildcards if no one could earn berth through qualifying events,” he added.

Silwal also said Nepali sports needed to change the approach. “We have to start from the beginning and groom the players from grassroots and age-age group levels. We have to take the training and competition regularly to assess the growth of the players.

We cannot expect results in future if we do not emphasis to grassroots and we also need to prepare qualified technical manpower to produce champion athletes,” he added.

A version of this article appears in print on March 01, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

