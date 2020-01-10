New Diamond Cup

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: New Diamond Sports Club and Nepal Police Club advanced to the semi-finals of the third Hongwangji New Diamond Open National Women’s Volleyball Tournament here on Thursday.

Both the teams registered straight-sets victories over Dhorpatan Sports Club.

In Group A, Tribhuvan Army Club beat Tops HS School 25-13, 25-16, 25-7 for their second straight victory. Tops returned to defeat Paramount 3-1, while the match between TAC and Nepal APF Club was postponed due to rain after the latter had won the first set 25-18.

A total of seven teams are competing in the tournament organised by New Diamond Sports Club under the sponsorship of Hongwangji Bouddha Society. Top four teams will receive Rs 401,100, Rs 301,100, Rs 151,101 and Rs 51,101 respectively. The player of the tournament will earn Rs 21,100, while the best spiker, blocker, quicker, setter, server, defender and coach will get Rs 7,101 each.

A version of this article appears in print on January 10, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook