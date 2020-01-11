New Diamond Cup

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: Defending champions Nepal APF Club and hosts New Diamond Sports Club topped their respective groups in the third Hongwangji New Diamond Open National Women’s Volleyball Tournament here on Friday.

APF advanced to the semifinals as Group A winners, while Tribhuvan Army Club made it to the last four as runners-up.

Likewise, New Diamond and Nepal Police Club finished first and second in Group B.

On Saturday, APF will play against departmental rivals NPC, while New Diamond face TAC in the semi-final matches.

A version of this article appears in print on January 11, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook