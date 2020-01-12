New Diamond Cup

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: Defending champions Nepal APF Club and New Diamond Sports Club advanced to the final of the third Hongwangji New Diamond Open National Women’s Volleyball Tournament here on Saturday.

APF defeated fellow departmental side Nepal Police Club 25-14, 25-18, 25-17, while New Diamond beat Tribhuvan Army Club 25-17, 25-16, 25-11 in the semi-final matches. Both sides had made it to the finals in the previous two editions with New Diamond and APF winning on one each occasion.

The third place playoff and final matches are slated for Sunday. Top four teams will receive Rs 401,100, Rs 301,100, Rs 151,101 and Rs 51,101 respectively.

The player of the tournament will earn Rs 21,100, while the best spiker, blocker, quicker, setter, server, defender and coach will get Rs 7,101 each.

A version of this article appears in print on January 12, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

