Newcastle bounce back to draw 2-2 with West Ham

LONDON: Newcastle United twice came back from a goal down as they grabbed a 2-2 Premier League draw with West Ham United on Sunday, robbing the visitors of the chance to put some more daylight between themselves and the relegation zone.
Having lost their previous seven away league games, West Ham started the day three points above the drop zone, and they got off to the perfect start when Michail Antonio opened the scoring after four minutes following a mistake by Jamaal Lascelles.
Newcastle levelled in the 17th minute through Miguel Almiron, who swept home Emil Krafth’s cross after a slick passing move by the home side.
They went behind again in the 66th minute when midfielder Tomas Soucek fired home a rebound after Declan Rice hit the crossbar with a header from a corner, with Soucek reacting quickest to volley the ball into the net.
The lead was short-lived as Jonjo Shelvey struck back immediately for Newcastle, dancing through the visitors’ defence before slotting home with his left foot to make it 2-2.
Having been pegged back twice, West Ham surged forward looking for the win and substitute Andriy Yarmolenko went closest with a stinging late shot that Newcastle goalkeeper Martin Dubravka palmed away.
Despite securing their first points away from home since they beat Southampton on Dec. 14, the ease with which Shelvey sliced through his defence left Hammers boss David Moyes shaking his head in disbelief.
“I was sickened because of us working so hard to get a goal back and then gave it up so quickly,” Moyes told a news conference.
“I am pleased we got something but disappointed it wasn’t all three (points). This could still easily go right to the end of the season,” he added.
The result leaves West Ham in 16th spot on 31 points, four points ahead of Aston Villa in 18th, while Newcastle are 12th on 43 points.
