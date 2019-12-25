NNIPA concerned

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: The Nepal National and International Players Association on Tuesday raised concerns over the rewards for the 13th South Asian Games medallists.

Nepal finished second in the table with 51 gold, 60 silver and 95 bronze medals in the regional sporting extravaganza held from December 1-10 in Kathmandu, Pokhara and Janakpur.

“We are grateful to the government for the rewards,” said NNIPA President Deepak Shrestha. “But we are concerned about the rewards for silver and bronze medal winners in team events. We demand the government to announce the rewards and hand over the prizes at the earliest,” Shrestha added.

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli announced Rs 900,000, Rs 600,000 and Rs 300,000 to gold, silver and bronze winners respectively in individual sports along with Rs 500,000 to the team game gold medal.

