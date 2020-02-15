NNIPA, Everest sign deal

HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

Kathmandu, February 14

The Nepal National and International Players Association on Friday signed the sponsorship deal with Everest World Class Taekwondo America for the NNIPA Sports Award to be held at the Basantapur Dabali on February 18.

NNIPA President Deepak Shrestha and Nepal Chapter Vice-president of Everest World Class Taekwondo America Balram Karki exchanged the memorandum of understanding amidst a programme. As the five-year agreement, Everest World Class Taekwondo America Founder President and former NNI- PA General Secretary Kumar Karki will provide the NNIPA with Rs 100,000 per year.

The NNIPA will honour the players of football, swimming, volleyball, table tennis, shooting, boxing, weightlifting, paragliding, kurans, kabaddi, fencing, roller sports, squash, sepak takraw, wrestling, sport climbing, basketball, lawn tennis, badminton, triathlon, pencak silat, karate, judo, taekwondo, wushu, archery, athletics and golf. The NNIPA will declare the winners and reward them with Rs 10,000 each.

The NNIPA will select one each male and female player as the best athletes of the year from among the winners and they will receive Rs 100,000 each.

Likewise, the NNIPA will reward a legendary athlete with the Gajaraj Joshi Ideal Sports Personality Award along with Rs 35,000, while a sports journalist will be honoured with NNIPA Sports Journalist Award that carries a prize of Rs 25,000. The organisers have added para-athlete award from this edition.

