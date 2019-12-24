No 1 pro Nagarkoti earns share of lead

Himalayan News Service

Kathmandu, December 23

Top pro Bhuwan Nagarkoti earned a share of lead in the opening round of the Surya Nepal Central Open here at the Gokarna Golf Club today.

Nepal No 1 pro Nagarkoti carded two-under 70 to share the lead with veteran pro Deepak Thapa Magar and Sanjay Lama in the season-opening event of the Surya Nepal Golf Tour 2019-20.

Nagarkoti bounced back in the back nine carding two-under 34 after he settled for an even-par 36 in the first half. After saving pars on the first three holes, Nagarkoti carded two straight birdies but he dropped a shot on the sixth and shot his third birdie on the ninth hole. On the back nine, Nagarkoti earned a shot on the 12th before suffering a bogey on the 15th hole.

Thapa Magar took the turn at even-par 36 and carded two-under 34 on the latter half.

After dropping shots on the second and fourth holes, Thapa Magar carded birdies on the last two holes of the front nine. After taking the turn, Thapa Magar carded birdies on the 13th and 16th holes to earn the share of the lead.

Another co-leader Lama also played evenpar 36 and two-under 34 on the two halves.

Lama carded four birdies and sank an eagle but he was undone by four bogeys. On the front nine, Lama faced bogeys on the fourth, sixth and eighth holes against birdies on the second, third and seventh. Lama faced a bogey on the 11th before sinking an eagle on the next and carded a birdie on the 13th hole.

Newly-turned pro Tanka Bahadur Karki and Kumar Kami shared the fourth position at one-under 71, while former No 1 pro Rabi Khadka was tied for sixth position with Sukra Bahadur Rai at even-par 72. Another former top pro Shiva Ram Shrestha and Bhuwan Kumar Rokka shared the eight position at oneover 73, while four pros — Pashupati Sharma, Bipin Tamang, Rame Magar and Jayaram Shrestha — returned with the identical score of two-over 74.

The 13th South Asian Games double gold medallist Subash Tamang le the amateur section after he struggled to five-over 77, while Ritesh Tamang was second at 78 and Suresh Tamang third at 81.

A total of 43 pros and four amateur golfers are taking part in the event that carries a cash purse of Rs 700,000. Top three pros after the four rounds will earn Rs 125,000, Rs 80,000 and Rs 58,000 respectively.

A version of this article appears in print on December 24, 2019 of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook