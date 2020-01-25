NOC Manang reclaim lead

Himalayan News Service

Kathmandu, January 24

Rana scored the solitary goal as NOC Manang Marshyangdi Club beat Saraswoti Youth Club 1-0 to reclaim the lead in the Qatar Airways Martyrs Memorial League here at the Dasharath Stadium today.

Rana found the back of the nets in rebound after Anjan Bista’s attempt rebounded off the cross bar the 46th minute. MMC, the lone unbeaten side in the league so far, accumulated 16 points from eight matches and moved to the top of the standings on head-tohead basis.

Three teams — MMC, Tribhuvan Army Club and Machhindra Football Club — are tied on 16 points. TAC are second followed by Machhindra but the departmental side has one match on hand. Saraswoti are at the bottom with just one point.

In another match, skipper Santosh Sahukhala netted the winning goal as Chyasal Youth Club beat Brigade Boys Club 1-0.

At a time when the match was heading towards a draw, Sahukhala found the back of the nets in the injury time following a pass from Japanese recruit Taika Nakamura.

With their second victory, Chyasal moved to eighth position with nine points, while BBC are at the 10th place with eight points.

On Saturday, TAC will take on New Road Team, while NIBL Friends will play against Sankata Club in the last matches of eighth rounds.

