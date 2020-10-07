‘Nothing concrete’ in Barca talk, says Liverpool’s Wijnaldum

Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum has played down reports linking him with a move to Barcelona.
The 29-year-old was reported to be one of Ronald Koeman’s primary targets in the close season but Wijnaldum said there was “nothing concrete”.
“I don’t think it was that serious,” he said. “Otherwise you would have read a bit more, or more would have happened.
“The way it looks now, I will stay in Liverpool. My contract is valid for another 10 months and that can change. You never know in football.”
Wijnaldum has played in all four of Liverpool’s Premier League games this season.
DHANGADHI: Nepal Army has handed over the newly constructed trail linking Darchula's district headquarters, Khalanga with Changru of Byas Municipality and Tikar village, on Monday. NA's Far Western Division Headquarter's General Officer Commanding (GOC) Nirmal Kumar Thapa handed over the trac Read More...
LALITPUR, OCTOBER 7 People travel in an open hooded vehicle in Tikabhairav, Lalitpur with no safe distancing in place, on Tuesday. Read More...
KATHMANDU: As many as 1,551 new cases of coronavirus infection have been detected in the last 24 hours taking the nationwide tally to 90,814. Among the new cases, 1,017 have been reported from within Kathmandu Valley. As such, the number of total active cases in the country as of today is 22,7 Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nine more individuals diagnosed with coronavirus infection have succumbed to the disease, the Ministry of Health and Population confirmed at its regular media briefing on Tuesday. Of the nine people to have succumbed to the disease, four were women while five were men. Nepal has mor Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. Till date, 1,099,276 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried where Read More...
KATHMANDU: The three districts in Kathmandu Valley registered 1,017 new cases of coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours. Kathmandu alone witnessed 783 new infections today. Meanwhile, 116 new cases were detected in Bhaktapur and 118 in Lalitpur. The latest data suggests that the surge of inf Read More...
PARIS: Argentine Nadia Podoroska became the first qualifier to reach the French Open semi-finals in the women's singles draw when she downed Ukrainian third seed Elina Svitolina 6-2 6-4 on Tuesday. The world number 131, on her second appearance in the main draw of a Grand Slam, emulates Belgi Read More...
PARIS: For the second Grand Slam in succession a line judge was in the firing line from Novak Djokovic but on Monday it did not cost the Serb anything more than an anxious moment. Top seed Djokovic lunged to make a service return in the eighth game against Karen Khachanov in their French Open fou Read More...